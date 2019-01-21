Body found in Caledonian Canal at Inverness
- 21 January 2019
The body of an 84-year-old man has been recovered from the Caledonian Canal at Inverness.
Police and firefighters along with coastguard and RNLI volunteers had been searching the canal for the man before the discovery was made on Sunday night.
His body was found in the Clachnaharry area.
Police Scotland said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."