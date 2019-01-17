Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John O'Groats is a popular with visitors to the Highlands

A developer has sought permission to renew a "masterplan" for John O'Groats.

First approved in 2015, the plan is for a mix of residential and commercial properties on land north-west of the village's Seaview Hotel.

The original permission has expired and developer JOG2 Ltd has asked Highland Council for it to be granted again for a period of five years.

Its request for permission in principle will be considered by councillors next week.

John O'Groats is a popular visitor destination.

It is on the North Coast 500 tourist route and is the starting or finishing point for End to Enders, people who journey between John O'Groats to Lands End to raise money for charity, set new records or just for fun.

Highland Council officers said the site involved in the proposed masterplan was served by existing infrastructure, with the A99 road terminating at an existing roundabout known as the End-of-the-road roundabout.