Image copyright DSRL Image caption The laboratory's turntable was made from parts of a Royal Navy gun turret

Low level radioactive waste is being removed from an area of a nuclear power site containing part of a scrapped World War Two battleship.

The laboratory at Dounreay, near Thurso in Caithness, has a turntable made from a gun turret taken from the Royal Navy's HMS Howe.

Launched on the Clyde in 1940, the warship and its crew saw active service all over the world.

HMS Howe was scrapped at Inverkeithing in Fife in 1958.

Image copyright DSRL Image caption Dounreay is a civilian nuclear power site

Constructed in the 1950s, the Dounreay complex is now in the process of being decommissioned and the site cleaned up.

The laboratory is one of 14 being dismantled as part of the overall decommissioning.

HMS Howe, a King George V class warship, acted as an escort for merchant vessels on the Russian Arctic Convoys.

It also played roles in the invasions of Sicily and Okinawa.