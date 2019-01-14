Image copyright Police Scotland/Peter Jolly Image caption Mr Chache's bus overturned after hitting a bridge near the village of Munlochy

A bus driver killed in a crash in the Highlands on Friday has been named by police.

Mohamed Chache, 50, from Inverness, died after his vehicle collided with a bridge on the B9161 near Munlochy in the Black Isle.

Nine passengers were on board when the bus rolled onto its side. Three remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Chache, known by the nickname Smiler, was originally from Zanzibar.

He was driving the Stagecoach Inverness to Cromarty bus when the accident happened at about 17:45 on Friday.

Sgt Alan Henderson, of the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Chache's family and friends at this time, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We are grateful to everyone who assisted our ongoing investigation so far.

"Several witnesses have come forward already but I would ask anyone who believes they may have information but has not yet spoken to us to come forward."