Ben Nevis fall victim was from Germany

Image copyright Owain Bristow Image caption Coastguard helicopter during the New Year's Day rescue effort on Ben Nevis

A climber who died in a fall from a route on Ben Nevis on New Year's Day was a 21-year-old woman from Germany, police have said.

The University of Bristol student, who has not been named, died after she fell from a ridge she had been climbing with three other people.

The alarm was raised at about 10:30 after the woman fell 500ft (152 metres).

Last month, Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from West Yorkshire, died on the mountain.

The latest accident on Ben Nevis involved a party of four on Carn Mor Dearg Buttress.

The three other members of the group were cragfast, stuck on the ridge, and were flown to safety by the Inverness Coastguard helicopter.

Sgt Michael Bell said the thoughts of Police Scotland were with 21-year-old woman's friends and family.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was involved in rescue efforts in both fatal accidents on Ben Nevis.

Image caption John Stevenson, of Lochaber MRT, said ice posed a serious risk on routes up Ben Nevis

The team's leader, John Stevenson, expressed his sadness at the loss of two young climbers.

He told BBC Scotland: "That's two youngsters in the last month, unfortunately, which is really sad."

Mr Stevenson said there was little snow on Ben Nevis at the moment, but there was a serious risk posed by verglas, a thin coating of clear ice on rocks.

He said: "Risk is a part of the sport.

"The risk is always there and we have to try and minimise that by being aware of the conditions up there."