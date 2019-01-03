Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption A runner enjoying cold and bright conditions in the Southern Cairngorms in late December

Every winter, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) assesses avalanche risk in six mountain areas.

Its latest season started on 14 December.

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption Two walkers reaching the summit of Cairngorm on 24 December

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption Looking towards Aonach Mor and Ben Nevis from the summit of Cairngorm in late December

Over the past few weeks, the SAIS teams have encountered snow and freezing temperatures, milder weather and thaws and glorious sunshine and calm conditions.

The six mountain areas involved are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption A mist shrouded Ben Nevis on Christmas Day

Image copyright SAIS Glencoe Image caption On the A82 through Glen Coe on 30 December

Image copyright SAIS Torridon Image caption The Beinn Dearg hills on New Year's Day morning

Hillwalkers, climbers and skiers use information provided by SAIS to help them plan trips into Scotland's highest hills and mountains.

SAIS usually winds up its forecasting season in mid-April.

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption SAIS Creag Meagaidh team's faithful companion

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption A ptarmigan trying to blend into the snow and ice in the Cairngorms

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption A runner in the Southern Cairngorms on 2 January

All images are copyright of Scottish Avalanche Information Service.