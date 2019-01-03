Every winter, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) assesses avalanche risk in six mountain areas.
Its latest season started on 14 December.
Over the past few weeks, the SAIS teams have encountered snow and freezing temperatures, milder weather and thaws and glorious sunshine and calm conditions.
The six mountain areas involved are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.
Hillwalkers, climbers and skiers use information provided by SAIS to help them plan trips into Scotland's highest hills and mountains.
SAIS usually winds up its forecasting season in mid-April.
All images are copyright of Scottish Avalanche Information Service.