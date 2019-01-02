Image copyright Owain Bristow Image caption Mountain rescue staff praised the "exceptional flying" of helicopter teams in getting to the casualty and her colleagues in difficult conditions

A climber has died after falling from a mountain on New Year's Day.

The student, who was studying at the University of Bristol, was climbing with three others on Ben Nevis when she plunged 500ft (152 metres).

Mountain Rescue was called at about 10:30 to find the group and remove them from the mountain.

It is the second recent death on Britain's highest peak - Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from West Yorkshire, died in a fall on 16 December.

John Stevenson, from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said that in the latest incident, the woman and her friends had been climbing what is known as the "ledge route".

He said: "I think the rocks would have been pretty icy. It was a big fall."

Ben Nevis, at 4,413ft (1,345 metres) is Britain's highest peak.

'Sad start to 2019'

Mr Stevenson added: "We had to get the other three off the mountain - they were stuck.

"The weather cleared and the helicopter managed to get in and airlift them.

"The woman was located, she hadn't survived."

Image copyright Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The climber fell about 500ft from Carn Dearg on Ben Nevis

A statement posted on the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page said: "The team had to recover a young climber who unfortunately lost her life following an accident on Carn Dearg on Ben Nevis.

"We pass on our sincere condolences to her family and friends. A very sad start to 2019."

A University of Bristol spokeswoman said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that on 1 January 2019 one of our students died in an accident whilst on a hiking trip to Ben Nevis in Scotland. The student was part of a larger group of students who had organised this new year trip to the Highlands.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student. This tragic accident will be deeply felt across our university community, and we will make sure we have support available to all those affected."