Highlands & Islands

Climber rescued after fall in Cairngorms

  • 14 December 2018
Northern Corries Image copyright David Brown/Geograph
Image caption Members of Cairngorm MRT are heading for the Northern Corries

A climber has been hurt in a fall in the Northern Corries in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, which responded to the accident, said the climber suffered a leg injury.

The casualty was flown by a coastguard helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

