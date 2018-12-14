Climber rescued after fall in Cairngorms

Image copyright David Brown/Geograph Image caption Members of Cairngorm MRT are heading for the Northern Corries

A climber has been hurt in a fall in the Northern Corries in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, which responded to the accident, said the climber suffered a leg injury.

The casualty was flown by a coastguard helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.