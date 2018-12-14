Climber rescued after fall in Cairngorms
- 14 December 2018
A climber has been hurt in a fall in the Northern Corries in the Cairngorms.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, which responded to the accident, said the climber suffered a leg injury.
The casualty was flown by a coastguard helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.