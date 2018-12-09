Police searching for Jade McGrath find a body
- 9 December 2018
Police searching for the missing teenager Jade McGrath say they have found a body.
The 19-year-old, from the Aviemore area, was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness on 28 November.
Police said a body was recovered from Lawers Way in Inverness at about 15:00 on Sunday.
They said Ms McGrath's family had been informed of the discovery, although formal identification had yet to take place.
A police spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.