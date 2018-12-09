Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jade McGrath went missing on 28 November

Police searching for the missing teenager Jade McGrath say they have found a body.

The 19-year-old, from the Aviemore area, was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness on 28 November.

Police said a body was recovered from Lawers Way in Inverness at about 15:00 on Sunday.

They said Ms McGrath's family had been informed of the discovery, although formal identification had yet to take place.

A police spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.