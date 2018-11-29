Image copyright Disability Snowsport UK Image caption DSUK and Nevis Range will work together over the coming winter

One of Scotland's leading snowsports centres is to make its facilities more accessible to people with disabilities.

Nevis Range Mountain Experience, near Fort William, has agreed to work with Disability Snowsport UK (DSUK) over the coming winter.

The partnership's benefits include Nevis Range making available more specialist equipment for hire.

There will also be increased access to time with DSUK qualified instructors at the centre.

Nikki Stafford, of Nevis Range, said: "Partnering with DSUK means that our mountain will become even more accessible to all abilities and at an affordable price.

"The partnership will also enable us to provide a training facility for para athletes, as well providing the facilities and equipment to develop the skills of up and coming para athletes.

"Snow has already started falling on the mountain and we can't wait for the season to begin."