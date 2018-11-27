Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concerns were raised about a woman seen on a path near Buachaille Etive Beag

A 52-year-old woman has died and her daughter is being treated in hospital after getting into difficulty on a hillwalking trip.

Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team assisted by a coastguard helicopter had been called to search for the pair between Glen Etive and Glen Coe.

The alarm was raised just after 09:30 on Monday.

The Press and Journal said one woman became ill and her mother is thought to have fallen when she went for help.

Police said a member of the public had reported concerns for a woman who had been seen on a path leading from the Lairig Eilde car park towards Buachaille Etive Beag.

A spokesman said that while that operation was going on, the body of a 52-year-old woman was found a short distance away.

The 23-year-old daughter is being treated at Belford Hospital in Fort William where her condition has been described as stable.

Sgt Ross McCartney said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We are currently carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances. These inquiries are currently at an early stage.

"I would like to thank Glencoe MRT and HM Coastguard for their invaluable assistance with this challenging incident."