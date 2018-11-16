Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The railway next to the Stromeferry Bypass has been adapted for road traffic

The Stromeferry Bypass in Wester Ross is to reopen to traffic between 07:00 and 22:00 from Monday, Highland Council has said.

Work has been carried out to a rockface next to the bypass.

Road traffic on the A890 has been diverted onto a stretch of nearby railway since the work started in September.

Highland Council said the bypass was expected to reopen fully on 23 November.

It said traffic control measures will still be in place on the road while the works were completed and warned that short delays should be expected.