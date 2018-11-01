Two kayakers have been rescued after their boat capsized in the River Spey, near Aviemore

A coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene after a couple got into difficulty at about 14:30.

Rescuers managed to find the woman on the river bank suffering from cold but a further sweep of the area had to be made to locate her partner.

He was found near Inshriach, after being in the water for an hour, and was winched to safety.