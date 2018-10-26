Image copyright Google Image caption Kinlochbervie is one of the Highland community's set to lose its public toilet

Highland councillors have voted for controversial plans to close public toilets across the region to save almost £500,000-a-year.

A number of the 29 sites originally proposed for closure are to be kept as council-run facilities.

These include Achmelvich, Station Brae in Fort William, Lairg, West Beach Nairn, Rhiconich, Scourie, Smoo Cave, Tarbet and Dingwall.

Highland Council is the UK's largest provider of public conveniences.

Community campaigns opposed the shutting of toilets, including one in Kinlochbervie.

Margaret Meek, of Kinlochbervie Community Council, said Highland Council's proposed alternative toilet, located at the harbour, was unacceptable.

She said: "We don't feel the alternative provision is appropriate for the public uses.

"It is a working industrial environment with forklift trucks and a fish chill. The floor has water on it that is greasy."