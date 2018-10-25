Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police were unable to find the trapped buzzard

Police are investigating a report of a bird of prey being trapped near Inverness.

Police Scotland said the buzzard was discovered by a member of the public earlier in October.

However, following a subsequent search of the area by police the bird has not been located.

The trap was reported to be close to a fence near a rough grazing area close to the B9174 and the national cycle path between Moy and Craggie.

Insp Mike Middlehurst said: "This unfortunately appears to be an example of deliberate unlawful use of a legal trap to cause suffering to a bird of prey.

"A lot of good work has been done in the Highlands and this has been a good season for raptors locally, so any evidence of continued persecution is disappointing.

"The location next to the national cycle network path will hopefully help us identify anyone seen acting in a suspicious manner in the area."

He added: "Anyone seen near the fence lines ,walking up the fence lines, placing articles on the fence posts would be of great interest to us."