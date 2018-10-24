Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The railway next to the Stromeferry Bypass has been adapted for road traffic

Road users are to be given increased access over a railway in the Highlands while work is carried out on a nearby rockface.

Road traffic on the A890 is being diverted onto a stretch of railway at the Stromeferry Bypass in Wester Ross.

The railway runs next to the road and, with use of special rubber mats, has been used before for road traffic.

Network Rail said a new temporary signalling system will give road traffic more time to cross the line.

There have been long queues at the diversion since it was introduced last month.

Highland Council put a toilet at the site for motorists' use because of how long it was taking road traffic to pass through.

'Additional staff'

Network Rail said it had put in place its new signalling set up at short-notice to help ease congestion.

There have been requests for train services at the section involved to be suspended with a replacement bus service offered to rail passengers, but Network Rail said this was not possible.

Simon Constable, head of route safety for Network Rail Scotland, said: "We have been working closely with Highland Council and our industry partners to find a solution which maintains safety on the railway while improving waiting times for motorists.

"We are pleased to have been able to put these new arrangements in place which will allow train operators to keep using the line, while also increasing access across our infrastructure.

"We have essentially turned a section of the line into a temporary level crossing, installing new equipment and deploying additional staff, to help mitigate the impact of the road closure."

'Innovative solution'

Garry Smith, principal engineer with Highland Council, said: "The changes to the signalling system established by Network Rail will greatly reduce the traffic queues through the road works.

"The changes will allow far more time for the convoys to operate and closure times should be reduced to around 20 minutes.

"Highland Council appreciate the work by Network Rail to introduce this innovative solution."

The repair work is being carried out west of the bypass' avalanche shelter.

The area is notorious for rockfalls.

The A890 helps to connect Lochcarron to Plockton, and its high school, and eventually with Kyle, on the opposite side of Loch Carron. It also used for journeys to and from Skye.

The road runs across the top of the sea loch to link up with the A896, the main road to Lochcarron.