Two people who got lost high in the Cairngorms in mist and winds gusting to 100mph tried to navigate using an app on a mobile phone, a rescuer has said.

Members of Cairngorm, Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams spent about six hours searching for the walkers on Tuesday night.

Cairngorm's leader Willie Anderson said it was the third recent rescue of walkers lacking a map and compass.

Braemar MRT found the lost walkers close to Linn of Dee in Aberdeenshire.

The two people had set off from the CairnGorm Mountain ski area near Aviemore hoping to reach Ben Macdui, Britain's second highest mountain, but turned around after encountering mist.

They were miles from where they had parked a car at the ski centre.

'Lucky no snow'

Mr Anderson told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Our guys were out in winds of 70mph to plus 90mph, and there were earlier winds of 100mph.

"The Cairngorms is known for getting big winds. We were lucky last night that there was no snow with it."

He said police were able to make contact with the walkers "intermittently" on their mobile phone.

But the Cairngorm MRT leader said the descriptions of the landscape the walkers gave did not match anything that his team or Braemar's were familiar with.

