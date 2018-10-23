Mountain rescue teams have been called out to help find two people missing in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said it had been asked to locate the walkers who were lost near Ben Macdui and had no map or compass.

Rescuers said they were carrying out an "extensive search" on Cairngorm Plateau in "very challenging conditions".

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team tweeted that it was also assisting with the search.