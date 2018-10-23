Mountain rescuers search for walkers lost in Cairngorms
- 23 October 2018
Mountain rescue teams have been called out to help find two people missing in the Cairngorms.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said it had been asked to locate the walkers who were lost near Ben Macdui and had no map or compass.
Rescuers said they were carrying out an "extensive search" on Cairngorm Plateau in "very challenging conditions".
Braemar Mountain Rescue Team tweeted that it was also assisting with the search.
Team called out to locate 2 persons missing on Cairngorm plateau along with Cairngorm MRT tonight. Weather conditions poor and exceptionally windy.— BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) October 23, 2018
