Image copyright Google Image caption The work between Tomatin and Moy is to stop for two weeks over Christmas and New Year

The most northerly section of Transport Scotland's £3bn A9 Dualling project is to be the focus of further ground investigations work.

The work, part of the preparation for the construction of dual carriageway, will take place between Tomatin and Moy and is expected to last about 18 weeks.

Transport Scotland said some traffic management measures would be needed.

It added that the investigations would stop for two weeks over Christmas and New Year.

Sections of the A9 between Inverness and Perth are being upgraded to dual carriageway.

The overall project is due to be completed by 2025.