Landslide closes A832 between Braemore and Dundonnell
- 23 October 2018
A landslide has closed a section of road in Wester Ross amid heavy rain and high winds in the Highlands.
Highland Council said the A832 was closed between Braemore and Dundonnell about two miles (3.2km) east of the Dundonnell Hotel.
The local authority said road crews had started work on clearing the debris.
The council added that it was hoped to have the road reopened as soon as possible.