The Co-op is investing £3.4m in its site in Broadford as part of a six-month refurbishment project

The Co-op has confirmed it will maintain two diesel pumps at a Skye fuel station that is undergoing refurbishment work.

The supermarket chain will begin work on the fuel station in Broadford next week as part of a £3.4m project.

There was concern that drivers would not be able to buy fuel out of hours during the period of scheduled works.

The Co-op said the decision not to provide petrol followed a local consultation.

It said this was aimed at reaching the best possible interim solution for residents, including small businesses, crofters, fishermen and the emergency services.

Petrol too expensive

Hamish Fraser, chairman of Broadford and Strath community council, said people were happier with the Co-op's decision to introduce temporary diesel pumps.

He said: "We were looking first of all with nothing at all, now we're looking at having a temporary supply while the renovations are ongoing at the forecourt.

"There has been concern and we have had that delay at the start of the project simply because at the early outset there was to be no fuel of any sort available in Broadford... during three months when they were doing the renovations, so the community council stepped in and started negotiating at that point."

Mr Fraser said the regulations around storing petrol were too expensive and that he was happy with the Co-op's decision on the temporary fuel pumps.

There could be a 7-10 day period without fuel before the new pumps will be installed. They will be refuelled twice a week and will remain open for 24-hours a day.

The nearest alternative is 10 miles (17km) away in Kyle of Lochalsh.

The Co-op is investing £3.4m in upgrading its petrol station, forecourt and supermarket.

The retailer said a section of its food store would remain open at all times while the work is carried out.

Both the store and fuel station are expected to re-launch in March while work on the food store will begin in the New Year.