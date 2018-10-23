Image copyright AFP Image caption Zombie fans have been sought for the dance event

Participants have been sought for a mass zombie dance that is to be held in Inverness on 26 October.

The event in the city's Victorian Market will mark the close of the ZombieNess festival.

The dance will be filmed during the playing of a track called Dead and Gone by rock band, The Dead Daisies.

The film is to be later shared on the band's social media ahead of their performance at Monstersfest in Inverness on 10 and 11 November.

Image copyright The Dead Daisies Image caption Rock band the Dead Daisies are headlining Monstersfest

Mark Allison, from Redelk Music and who founded Monstersfest, said: "Having the event so close to ZombieNess was a great opportunity for a tie-up and to involve the zombies in the new video.

"We are grateful to Gerry Reynolds, from Highland Council who is organising ZombieNess, for agreeing to this link between the two events.

"From 21:00 in the Victoria Market we will film them dancing to Dead and Gone and post across social media.

"It will be a fun way to end the festival and begin the countdown to the inaugural Monstersfest."

The Dead Daisies feature former band members from Mötley Crüe, Journey, Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy.