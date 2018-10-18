Image copyright Jenny Graham Image caption Jenny Graham has set a new world record

A Scottish adventurer has become the fastest woman to cycle around the world.

Jenny Graham, from Inverness, circumnavigated the globe by bike in 125 days.

The 38-year-old arrived at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday.

Jenny knocked almost three weeks off the previous women's record of 144 days, which was set by Italy's Paola Gianotti in 2014.

She left Berlin on 16 June, and cycled 18,000 miles across four continents, travelling through 14 countries.

She passed through Germany, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Mongolia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, US, Portugal, Spain and France.

She took four flights and one boat, and carried everything she needed with her.

Jenny told BBC Scotland that she cycled for 32 hours to get to the finish line, and that the team effort to organise the world record attempt started around a year before she began.

She said the response from people around the world was mostly good.

"The majority of people wanted the best for me, and wanted to help me. Getting away from them was the hardest part."