Image copyright The Underwater Centre Image caption The site's facilities include an indoor tank

Dozens of jobs are under threat at Fort William's Underwater Centre.

The dive training facility underwent a financial restructuring earlier this year to become a not-for-profit company.

However, less than six months after the change, management say they had now been forced to stop trading - leaving almost 50 jobs at risk.

More than 200 diving and remotely-operated vehicle students train at the site each year.

It is understood to be one of only two such dive training facilities in the world.

Image copyright Underwater Centre Image caption The Underwater Centre's website now has a ceased trading message

Andrew Baxter, Highland Council's Lochaber committee chairman said: "I am very disappointed to hear about the situation at the Underwater Centre. This is a world-class facility which is unique in the UK.

"Our immediate concerns are for the 50 staff employed at the centre which is one of Fort William's largest employers, and for the welfare of the students, many of whom are from overseas.

"The council will be seeking meetings on site to see how we might assist."