Image caption The high court heard that Alan Stubbings also carried out sexual offences against girls

A man who filmed himself raping a sleeping woman has been jailed for six years.

Alan Stubbings, from Wick in Caithness, was caught because the video of the rape showed the wallpaper and furniture in his home.

Police found the clips on a Nokia mobile phone the 47-year-old denied was his.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Stubbings admitted rape as well as four charges of using lewd and libidinous behaviour.

Lord Matthews told Stubbings: "You took advantage of this woman and recorded on your phone what you did to her, no doubt for your own gratification."

Lord Matthews ordered Stubbings, who is assessed as being at high risk of causing serious harm, to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from prison.

His victim was clueless as to what had happened to her until police held Stubbings for an unrelated matter in 2015.

'Wallpaper matched'

Officers discovered the mobile phone on him, which he claimed did not belong to him.

The phone was later examined and clips of a man involved in sexual activity with the woman was found.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said : "Furniture and wallpaper matched (that found) in Alan Stubbings' bedroom."

It led to Stubbings being charged before it also emerged he had earlier abused a number of young girls.

The court heard that the woman would often go to Stubbings' home in Wick to chat and listen to music.

There was an occasion when she fell asleep, but awoke to find Stubbings staring at her.

He then said: "You must have enjoyed it as you didn't stop me."

'Never consented'

Their friendship ended around 2014. Months later Stubbings was found with the Nokia phone.

Prosecutors stated Stubbings had recorded himself "carrying out sexual acts" on the sleeping woman including raping her.

The court heard she was "unaware" what had gone on.

Miss Barron added: "She also stated that she had never consented to sexual activity with him."

Stubbings also preyed on three young girls between 1997 and 2006.

This included exposing himself while they played on a games console at the house.

Stubbings has a previous conviction for having indecent images of children.

Edward Targowski QC, defending, said: "He fully accepts his guilt and is aware of the consequences of what he has done."

Stubbings showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.