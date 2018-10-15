Fire breaks out at historic Skibo Castle near Dornoch
- 15 October 2018
A fire has broken out at Skibo Castle, west of Dornoch in the Highlands.
Six fire appliances were sent to the luxury resort after an emergency call made at 20:18.
The fire appears to have started in a chimney and has affected the roof space of the historic building.
There are no reports of any casualties.