Man who died after crash in Inverness named
- 10 October 2018
A man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Inverness on Monday has been named by police.
William Mackenzie, who was 92 and from the Inverness area, was driving a Ford Fiesta that was involved a collision with a Volkswagen Transporter van.
The accident happened on Carse Road at about 15:00. Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.
Mr Mackenzie was injured in the collision and taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he died.