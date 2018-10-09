Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew Macrae and the pram his mother, Renee, owned

Police have issued a fresh appeal over the disappearance of a young boy and his mother more than four decades ago.

Andrew Macrae was aged three when he and his mother, Renee, from Inverness, vanished on 12 November 1976.

To mark his 45th birthday, officers have released a photograph of Andrew and an image of the Silver Cross pram owned by his mother.

Mrs MacRae's burned-out car was found in a lay-by on the A9 on the night they went missing.

The new appeal comes after police spent several days searching a flooded quarry near Inverness.

Leanach Quarry at Culloden Moor was searched in the months following the disappearance of the mother and son.

Police have now renewed their appeal for information and issued images of Andrew and a Silver Cross Carnival collapsible pram, which had a chrome plated frame and a blue canvas cover.

Police Scotland said it was keen for people to "cast their minds back" and think about whether they saw the pram at the time of the mother and son's disappearance, or since.

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Renee Macrae and her son disappeared more than 40 years ago

Det Insp Brian Geddes said: "At the heart of this case is a family who are quite rightly seeking closure.

"They have lost a young mother and her son who have not been seen for more than four decades.

"Andrew was just a young child when he disappeared with his mother and today would have turned 45 years old."

Image caption Police near Leanach Quarry at Culloden Moor last week

The officer added: "Investigations such as this do not end until we can offer answers to the family of Renee and Andrew and we maintain close ties with them.

"The passage of time is no barrier and we continue to urge anyone who can help us provide closure to the family to come forward."

Image caption Mrs MacRae's burnt out car was found in a lay-by south of Inverness in 1976

On the evening of her disappearance Mrs MacRae, 36, had set off to meet her lover Bill McDowell in Perth but he told police they never met.

There has been speculation that Mrs MacRae and her son were murdered and their bodies buried at either a quarry or at construction works for the A9.

In 2004, police searched nearby Dalmagarry quarry but no bodies were found.

Two years later a report naming a suspect who may have killed the pair was sent to prosecutors but they decided there was insufficient evidence to take action.