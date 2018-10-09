Lorry in accident on A9 at Spittal south of Thurso
- 9 October 2018
A lorry transporting cattle has crashed on the A9 in Caithness.
The trailer with the livestock detached from the vehicle's tractor unit and overturned in a field, knocking down an electricity pole in the process.
The crash happened at Spittal south of Thurso at about 16:00. Police have closed the A9 at the scene.
Members of the emergency services were called to the scene along with a vet and electricity engineers.