Image caption The flights between Aberdeen and Stornoway will end at the end of October

Eastern Airways is withdrawing its services between Aberdeen and Stornoway in the Isle of Lewis.

The airline said it had taken the decision to end the flights from 29 October because of rising costs.

It said increasing ground handling charges at Stornoway Airport and higher fuel costs were factors.

The airline said it also had a shortage of aircraft because two of it planes had been damaged while on the ground in recent months.

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has criticised Eastern Airways' decision and said passengers would be disappointed at the loss of the service.

'Full refund'

A spokeswoman for the airline said: "Regrettably, due to the increasing costs of operating the Aberdeen-Stornoway route, we are left with no alternative but to withdraw the service from 29 October as it becomes unviable to sustain.

"With a mix of increasing ground handling charges at Stornoway airport, fuel increasing, compensation likelihood as we head into winter combined with a shortage of aircraft following ground handling damage sustained to two aircraft in the past months reducing fleet availability in the short-medium term, these have combined to culminate in our decision to withdraw from the route.

"Passengers with bookings beyond 29 October will be offered a full refund."

'Demand isn't sufficient'

Loganair, which operates flights to and from the Western Isles, said it had noted Eastern Airways' decision.

Jonathan Hinkles, of Loganair, said: "Having examined this route in some detail in recent times, we concluded that there is travel demand between Stornoway and Aberdeen, yet the level of that demand isn't sufficient to sustain a profitable air service.

"Loganair will therefore not be launching replacement flights on this route."

Mr Hinkles said his company would instead be "re-doubling its efforts" with transport body Hitrans to improve coordination between air and rail links from Loganair's Stornoway to Inverness flights and onto Nairn station from where there are direct trains to Dyce.