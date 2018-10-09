Image copyright Google Image caption There has been a voluntary restriction on cattle roaming Plockton

Cattle could again roam a Highlands village 15 years after the practice was suspended due to an E. coli outbreak.

Plockton has areas of common grazing, land on which crofters are legally entitled to use for raising livestock.

Local landowner, the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), is looking at ending the voluntary restriction on the movement of cattle next month.

However, people in the community have concerns about livestock being allowed back into the village.

Their concerns include the potential for another outbreak of E. coli, a type of bacteria common in human and animal intestines.

Some types of E. coli can cause gastrointestinal infections, and in some cases life-threatening health complications.

Image copyright PA Image caption Crofters have proposed a 'limited and controlled' use of the grazings

Other concerns, which were raised at a public meeting organised by Plockton Community Council and held on Monday, related to the animals causing damage to property.

About 50 people attended the meeting.

The community council said a new development trust is to be set up and it hoped the new group could work with the community council and the crofters to achieve a solution that would satisfy the majority of villagers.

NTS said it was pleased to have a representative at the public meeting.

A spokesman added: "It's our view that whatever agreement is arrived at should ensure a balance between the graziers' rights, their legal responsibilities as owners of livestock and community safety."

Crofting's regulatory body, the Crofting Commission, said it had noted that the 15-year agreement between the NTS and Plockton Grazings Committee to exclude cattle from part of the Plockton Common Grazings could cease at the end of November.

It said it had also noted that as there was "no desire to renew the agreement", and that the grazings committee had proposed exercising a "limited and controlled" use of its legal right to graze.

The commission said it had no formal role in the matter, but would wish to see a longer-term solution to the situation and offered to assist, where possible, to develop this.