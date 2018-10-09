A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Inverness on Monday.

The man, described by police as "elderly", was driving a Ford Fiesta that was involved a collision with a Volkswagen Transporter van.

The accident happened on Carse Road at about 15:00. Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.

The man was seriously injured and was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he died. The male driver of the van was uninjured.