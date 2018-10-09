Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption The dry ski slopes have been proposed for the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports resort near Aviemore

Plans for a dry ski slope area at CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre are being recommended for approval.

The development is to be considered by the Cairngorms National Park Authority on Friday.

Two dry ski slopes have been proposed by Natural Retreats, the operator of CairnGorm Mountain near Aviemore.

One would be for people just beginning to learn how to ski or snowboard with another for intermediate snowsports enthusiasts.

The slopes have been proposed for an area of land near the base station of the resort's funicular railway, which is currently out of action due to safety concerns.

Green coloured matting would be used for the artificial surface.

A number of objections have been lodged to the plans. These include its visual impact on the landscape and that such a facility would be better located at a less exposed site closer to Aviemore.

National park officials are recommending the plans be approved subject to a number of conditions.