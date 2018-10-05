Image copyright Flag Institute Image caption The flag at the centre of the row will again be in contention for the winning design

The shortlist of flag designs proposed for the county of Sutherland is to be put to a vote for a second time.

The Sutherland Flag Committee has taken the decision following criticism of the flag chosen earlier this year by a judging panel.

Complaints of the design included that it looks like a "Mongolian third division football team" banner.

The originally chosen design along with the rest of the finalists will now be put to a public vote.

All the designs in contention meet the criteria for a "good flag design" and also meet Lyon Court requirements.

The flag committee said that "in the light" of the "polarisation" caused by the previously chosen design, it was felt that the best option was to have the final decision made by a public vote.

The Court of the Lord Lyon had ordered the start of the process of formally recognising the flag for Sutherland, before the controversy over the design blow up on social media.

The flag features the red and gold colours associated with the Earls of Sutherland since the 12th Century and an eagle, a bird of prey found in the area.

Among the criticisms of the flag was that it did not feature a wildcat, an animal that has been associated with Sutherland.

There was also public support for the chosen design.