A cat has been found caught in an illegally set snare near Nairn in the Highlands.

Police said the pet was discovered in the trap in the Little Kildrummie area near the town last month.

The cat escaped serious injury, but the incident has prompted a warning from police about the setting of snares.

PC Lindsey Baldie said: "Illegally setting a snare like this or failing to dispose of it safely in a is extremely reckless act."

The officer added; "The use of snares is the subject of strict legislation and it is extremely important that anyone using them does so safely, legally and humanely.

"Fortunately the cat caught in this trap had no lasting injury but it was an extremely distressing incident for both the animal and his owners."