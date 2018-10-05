Aviemore windsurfer competing at Youth Olympics
A Scottish windsurfer is preparing to represent Great Britain at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Islay Watson, from Aviemore, first took up the sport on Loch Insh near her home in the Cairngorms.
The 17-year-old and fellow windsurfer Finn Hawkins, 15, from St Austell in Cornwall, will be racing in the Youth Olympics on Sunday.
They are among 42 British athletes aged between 14 and 18 who will compete in 17 sports over 12 days of action.