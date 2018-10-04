Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption The festival will feature stargazing events

The Western Isles is to have its first astronomy festival next year.

The Hebridean Dark Skies Festival will take place on the Isle of Lewis from 8-21 February.

Speakers will include Chris Lintott from BBC's The Sky at Night, science presenter Heather Couper and Astronomer Royal for Scotland, John Brown.

There will be live music performances and screenings of films, including The Rocket Post and the silent movie Wunder Der Schöpfung.

Arts centre An Lanntair, Stornoway Astronomical Society, Calanais Visitor Centre, Gallan Head Community Trust and Lews Castle College UHI are involved in the festival.

Stargazing events will be held at Gallan Head and the Calanais Standing Stones.