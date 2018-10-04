Image copyright Dualchas Architects Image caption Artist impression of the planned new cinema

A public consultation is being held in Fort William on a plan to build a cinema in the town.

Highlands businessman Angus MacDonald has proposed the stone and metal-clad two-screen venue for a site in Cameron Square.

The site was where a town hall stood before it was destroyed by fire in the 1970s.

Under the plans, another building constructed in the 1980s would be demolished and replaced by the cinema.

The consultation is running until Friday.

Skye-based Dualchas Architects has designed the cinema which could be open in the summer of 2020 and create 10 new jobs.