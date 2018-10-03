Image copyright Google Image caption Roofing tacks have been found on part of the A836 on various occasion

Tacks have been found scattered on a road that forms part of the North Coast 500 scenic route.

The nails used for pinning down roofing materials have been found on various occasions on the A836 over the last eight months, police said.

Tacks have been found between Bettyhill and Strathy at the road's junction with the unclassified Kirtomy road.

An incident was reported in February, then again in April and May before the most recent within the last week.

Police Scotland said the incidents had mostly occurred late in the evening.

PC Katy Hunter said: "Deliberately leaving tacks on the road is clearly and irresponsible act which creates a hazard for all road users.

"I would ask anyone who has ever seen an unusual activity in the area over the last few months to pass this on to us, even if it seemed of little note at the time.

"I am particularly interested to see any dash-cam footage of vehicles or persons in the area late in the evening."