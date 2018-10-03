Serious crash on A9 in the Highlands
- 3 October 2018
A serious two-vehicle crash near Carrbridge closed the A9 trunk road south of Inverness in both directions before one lane was later reopened.
The accident involving a Mitsubishi Outlander and a Fiat 500 car happened at about 14:00.
An air ambulance was called to the scene.
There are no details at this stage about casualties.