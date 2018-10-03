Highlands & Islands

Serious crash on A9 in the Highlands

  • 3 October 2018

A serious two-vehicle crash near Carrbridge closed the A9 trunk road south of Inverness in both directions before one lane was later reopened.

The accident involving a Mitsubishi Outlander and a Fiat 500 car happened at about 14:00.

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

There are no details at this stage about casualties.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites