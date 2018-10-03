Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption Duncan Hutchison spent 100 days at sea in his boat Sleipnir

A Scots rower has spoken of his dramatic rescue during an attempt to cross the Atlantic in a wooden hand-built boat.

Duncan Hutchison, from Lochinver in the Highlands, began his journey more than three months ago in New York.

He was rescued by the crew of a New York-bound tanker last month 863 miles (1,389 km) from the UK's south coast.

Twice during his rescue, Mr Hutchison and his 7m boat were almost lost under the 180m-long tanker Asphalt Splendor.

After 100 days at sea and rowing more than half way in his 3,000-mile (4,828 km) Transatlantic adventure, the rower got into difficulty after his power supply failed in bad weather and rough seas.

He sent a message home to his wife Marianne to let her and their family know in advance that he would be issuing a distress signal.

Emergency call handlers in Houston, Texas, took his call and co-ordinated his rescue with the UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption Mr Hutchison and a feathered friend during his Atlantic challenge

The Asphalt Splendor was diverted 40 miles (64km) from its route to go to his aid.

Mr Hutchison's rescuers made several attempts to bring him alongside using heaving lines fired to his boat, Sleipnir, attached to rockets.

Now back home in the Highlands, he told BBC Scotland: "There were a few moments when everything was like it was in slow motion."

During the first attempt, the deck of the Sleipnir was submerged as it was pulled sideways and almost dragged under the back of the tanker.

Mr Hutchison said: "The rope snapped and I drifted free.

Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption Mr Hutchison was delighted with how his boat coped in rough seas

"Another heaving line came and as I came alongside the boat took a big lurch, smacked off the hull and I was left hanging on by the wire.

"I just thought of my family and climbed back on board, and then up the ladder to the tanker and my boat righted itself again."

The Sleipnir, the name of an eight-legged horse from Norse mythology that could glide across the sea, could not be saved.

The coastguard was alerted to its position, and the craft was last known to be drifting in a north-east direction.

Image caption Mr Hutchison spent three years building his craft

The amateur rower, who took on the challenge to show "ordinary people could do unusual things", said he was "gutted" at having to abandon the boat that he had spent three years building by hand.

But he said: "I was so pleased with the boat in bad seas.

Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption Mr Hutchison encountered lots of wildlife on his journey

Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption The animals included dolphins, porpoise, whales and a shark

"When the weather was 38-40 knots, it handled the conditions perfect. I was really pleased knowing I had built the boat and it was good in the sea."

His wife, family and WaterAid - Mr Hutchison's venture has raised more than £26,000 for the charity - have praised his effort.

Mrs Hutchison said: "We are really sad for him, but at the same time are feeling huge relief that he is OK and proud of what he has achieved."

Image caption Duncan Hutchison being welcomed home by his wife Marianne

Tim Wainwright, chief executive of WaterAid, added: "To take on one of the world's most challenging oceans, in a handcrafted boat, to raise money for people living in less fortunate circumstances across the globe is an inspiration."

For the time being Mr Hutchison, who is preparing to return to his work in the offshore oil and gas industry, is finding his "land legs" again after days of almost constant motion at sea.

He said: "I feel Bambi. My legs are all over the place."