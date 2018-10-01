Image copyright PA Image caption The railway connects a base station with a restaurant 1,097m up Cairn Gorm mountain

A technical issue has been restricting the operation of the UK's highest railway.

The operators of the CairnGorm Mountain funicular said engineers were carrying out a detailed inspection of the railway near Aviemore.

This work will "inform any remedial action that may be required".

Built at a cost of £19.5m and opened in 2001, the railway connects a base station with a restaurant 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.

Janette Jansson, CairnGorm Mountain general manager, said the company was following advice to "restrict the parameters of our normal operating procedures".

She said: "This means that we are closely monitoring the weather, wind speed and carriage capacity to determine when to operate the funicular.

"We will provide daily updates on our website and social media channels to inform visitors of the service on the funicular and would advise anybody planning to visit CairnGorm Mountain to check in advance."

The railway and the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre are owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and run on its behalf by contractor, Natural Retreats.