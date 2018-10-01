The Loopallu music festival took place at the weekend in Ullapool in the north west Highlands.
Organisers had expected 2017's 13th Loopallu to be the event's last because they could no longer use the festival's usual site.
But, following support from the festival's fans, a new venue in the village was found, the pier, and this year's Loopallu went ahead on Friday and Saturday.
Photographer Steven Gourlay captured the action inside Loopallu's big top, and the Ullapool Book Festival's audience with Scottish crime writer Val McDermid.
The book festival event is held as part of Loopallu.
All images copyright of Steven Gourlay.