Body found in search for missing Inverness man
- 28 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found in the search for a missing Inverness man.
Police officers found the body in woodland in the Leys Castle area south of the city on Friday morning.
Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Calum Anderson, 29, has been informed. Mr Anderson was reported missing on Sunday.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.