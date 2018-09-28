Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Derek Mackay has failed to attend court appearances

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man from Invergordon in the Highlands who is considered a risk to the public.

Derek Mackay, 32, has failed to attend court appearances and is now "unlawfully at large".

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and has a local accent.

Police say that while he lives in Invergordon, he may also travel further throughout the Highlands.

Det Insp Scott MacDonald said: "We want to trace Derek Mackay as quickly as possible and I'd be interested to hear from anyone who has information.

"I would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him.

"I would ask people not approach Mr Mackay if you believe you have seen him. Instead, please call Police Scotland as soon as you can."