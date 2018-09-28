Two of 10 RBS closure-risk banks saved

Image copyright Google Image caption The RBS branch in Castlebay is the last bank on Barra

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is keeping two of its 10 closure-threatened Scottish branches open following a review.

Biggar in South Lanarkshire and Castlebay in Barra, in the Western Isles, will remain open.

Branches in Comrie, Beauly, Douglas, Gretna, Inveraray, Kyle, Tongue and Melrose are to be shut.

RBS' commissioning of the review of usage followed public and political opposition to the planned closures.

On the Biggar and Barra decisions, Simon Watson, of RBS, said: "These branches were selected because, unlike the other branches that were closed, they were nearly all the last bank in town and more than nine miles to the nearest alternative Royal Bank branch."

He said RBS had accepted the recommendations in Johnston Carmichael's review in full.

Mr Watson added: "We know branches are important to many communities, but equally we know that fewer and fewer people are using them as more people bank online.

"In every case of a branch closing we are committed to providing the best possible range of banking alternatives, including mobile branches, banking in the local post office, community bankers and remote services such as telephone banking."

RBS said it will make no further reviews of its branch network "until at least 2020".