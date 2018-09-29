Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption The ceremony is to be held near to where the ship Annie Jane was wrecked

The deaths of 350 people, including many children, in a maritime disaster 165 years ago is to be remembered in a special service on Sunday.

Annie Jane, a ship taking 450 emigrants from Liverpool to Canada, broke up on rocks in a storm off Vatersay in the Western Isles.

Following the disaster on 28 September 1853, the bodies of those who died were buried in two unmarked graves.

The service will be held near the scene of the tragedy.

It will be led by the Rev Dr Lindsay Schluter, minister of Barra and South Uist Church of Scotland congregations, and Barra Roman Catholic priest Father John Paul Mackinnon.

Island 'overwhelmed'

Most of the men, women and children on the Annie Jane had hoped to escape poverty and famine by starting new lives in Canada.

Passengers included emigrants from Ireland and Scotland, children from London, Swiss missionaries and skilled workers from Glasgow hired to help build railways in Canada.

Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption Rev Dr Lindsay Schluter said Vatersay was 'overwhelmed' by the scale of the disaster

The Annie Jane, a three-mast wooden merchant ship carrying a heavy cargo of iron, had made an earlier attempt to cross the Atlantic.

Its crew had turned the ship back because of bad weather and it was on its second attempt at the crossing when it ran into severe difficulty off the Western Isles.

The captain tried to bring the Annie Jane into more sheltered waters in Vatersay Bay.

But in the bay the ship ran onto rocks and was swept ashore in three parts.

The survivors were fed and looked after by the few islanders, who lacked adequate resources to make wooden coffins for the dead.

Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption A model of the Annie Jane, the merchant ship that left Liverpool bound for Montreal

Dr Schluter said: "The shipwreck of the Annie Jane overwhelmed the tiny island of Vatersay, which only a few years earlier had been cleared of its people to make way for cattle grazing and only a handful lived on the island at the time.

"The neighbouring island of Barra was impacted by Clearances also and struggling with such levels of destitution and poverty which meant that its people too were overwhelmed with the consequences of the tragedy, caring for survivors and burying the dead."

She added: "The shipwreck, impacting on Vatersay and Barra, countless families throughout Britain, Canada and Switzerland also left its mark on the life of the nation by establishing the practice of public inquiries following major incidents."