Highlands & Islands

Cameras worth thousands stolen from business near Beauly

  • 28 September 2018

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cameras and photographic equipment has been stolen from a business in the Highlands.

The items were taken in a break-in to Ffordes Photographic at Wester Balblair near Beauly.

Police Scotland said the equipment was believed to be worth an estimated "low six-figure sum."

Police have appealed for information about the theft.

