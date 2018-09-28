Cameras worth thousands stolen from business near Beauly
- 28 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cameras and photographic equipment has been stolen from a business in the Highlands.
The items were taken in a break-in to Ffordes Photographic at Wester Balblair near Beauly.
Police Scotland said the equipment was believed to be worth an estimated "low six-figure sum."
Police have appealed for information about the theft.