Police have appealed for help tracing an Inverness man who has been missing since Sunday.

Calum Anderson, who is 29 and is also known as Malcolm, was last seen at the city's Asda store at about 14:00 on the day he went missing.

Police Scotland said extensive inquiries have been made to find him, and there was now growing concern for his wellbeing.

A keen walker, Mr Anderson is known to visit the Inverarnie area.

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall and of slight build with short red hair and stubble.

When last seen was wearing a dark coloured jacket, jeans, a grey/red woolly hat and carrying a rucksack.