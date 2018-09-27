Major resurfacing project to begin on A82 in Highlands
Five weeks of resurfacing work costing almost £1m is due to begin on the A82 in the Highlands on Sunday.
The surfacing upgrades and drainage improvements are to be made at four locations on the trunk road between Invergarry and Invermoriston.
Overnight road closures will be in place Sunday to Thursday nights at the locations from 19:00 to 06:00.
The Bear Scotland project is costing about £860,000.